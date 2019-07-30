Religious Ministry Secretary reaches Makkah to review Hajj arrangements

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Mushtaq Barana Tuesday reached Jeddah for reviewing Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Mushtaq Barana Tuesday reached Jeddah for reviewing Hajj arrangements.

The immigration process of Federal secretary was completed at Islamabad Airport under Road to Makkah Project.

Director General Hajj, Director Hajj, In Charge Jeddah Airport and other officers welcomed the Secretary.

Immediately after arrival at Jeddah, the Secretary left for Makkah by bus with ordinary hujjaj.

He was scheduled to perform Umrah before getting comprehensive briefing about hajj arrangements.

Meanwhile 141,000 pilgrims including 100,000 government and 41,000 private pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia, said a message received here.

Round the clock Helpline 800 1166622 was working diligently.