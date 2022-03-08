The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Tuesday sought applications from Pakistani Zaireen willing to attend annual Urs of Mujadid Alif Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India

Religious Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the last date for submission of applications was March 20.

In case, he said, the ministry received applications more than required number, it would hold a lucky draw on April 25. The Urs activities would carry on from September 19 to 26 this year, he added.

He said those who had been vaccinated for COVID-19 were eligible to apply for the Urs. He said the pilgrims' visit correlated with overall situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the counties India and Pakistan.

Umar Butt said the government of Pakistan, keeping in view the epidemic situation, would make a final decision on the departure of Sirhind Sharif's visitors.

He said further information regarding the Urs and application form could be obtained from the ministry's official website and Facebook page.