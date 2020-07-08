UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry Seeks CII's Advise For Temple Construction With Govt Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Religious Ministry seeks CII's advise for temple construction with govt fund

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday sought Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) advise on issuance of funds for construction of temple in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Wednesday sought Council of Islamic Ideology's (CII) advise on issuance of funds for construction of temple in the Federal capital.

In a letter written to CII, the ministry asked "Whether government funds could be used for the construction of new worship place for minorities or otherwise".

The letter says that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allotted a four kanal plot for construction of a Hindu temple in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad on Dec 26, 2017.

On Dec 10, 2019 the Ministry of Religious Affairs had received an application from Islamabad Hindu Panchiyat to fund the construction of new temple. Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi and some minority legislators also requested the ministry to allocate funds for construction of temple.

Ministry distributes funds for repair and maintenance of worship places from its Minority Welfare Fund on recommendation of minority legislators. But the construction of new worship places for minorities was not permissible under the rules. Due to non provision in rules for new construction, the application was forwarded to Prime Minister's office for consideration.

The advice of CII is being sought on the objection of ulema and religious scholars that the new temple can't be built with public money.

Meanwhile, chairman CII Dr Kibla Ayaz directed CII's research wing to finalise its recommendations after deliberations. The session of CII will be summoned in September for giving opinion on the issue.

Chairman asked ulema, religious scholars to forward their arguments to CII instead of mere criticising.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Minority Temple Money September 2017 2019 Capital Development Authority From Government CII

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

44 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

51 minutes ago

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption cha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.