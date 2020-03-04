UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry Strongly Denied Finality Of Prophethood Oath Omission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday strongly denied omitting finality of Prophethood oath from the Hajj application forms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday strongly denied omitting finality of Prophethood oath from the Hajj application forms.

A ministry spokesman said in a statement that the ministry had rather improved Hajj application forms and fake news were being spread regarding omission of finality of Prophethood without knowing the factual position.

Finality of Prophethood oath was very much existed in the Hajj forms from day one.

Indeed, he said the ministry had placed Hajj application forms online in line with Saudi Arabian decision of placing e visa forms online.

Over 100,000 Hajj applications have been received so far and finality of the Prophethood oath has been inked by each applicant.

