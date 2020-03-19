Religious Ministry suspends Hajj training programme

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has temporarily suspended the hajj training programmes of government hajj scheme pilgrims, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has temporarily suspended the hajj training programmes of government hajj scheme pilgrims, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday.

In a statement, he said the training programmes have been suspected for ensuring safety of the intending pilgrims. However the training of hajj rituals would continue through social media.

He said suspension orders of hajj training had already been conveyed to all Haji camps and pilgrims. The large gatherings of people have already banned in the country to avert spread of deadly coronavirus.

He said the government was in close contact with Saudi Arabia regarding the arrangements of Hajj 2020.