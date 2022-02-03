Religious Ministry taking all anticipatory actions for smooth Hajj 2022 operation: Official

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday said it was taking all anticipatory actions for smooth operation of Hajj 2022.

Though the Hajj Policy 2022 had not yet been announced yet due to certain reasons but the ministry in advance had adopted some measures for facilitating the intending pilgrims, a Religious Affairs' Ministry official told APP on Thursday.

He said the ministry had floated tenders for the procurement of 40,000 doses each of Meningococcal (Meningitis ACYW-135) and Quadrivalent / Tetravalent Seasonal Influenza vaccines.

It had also invited the expression of interest from the scheduled banks to collect applications of the intending pilgrims for Hajj-2022, the official added.

Similarly, talks were under way with private airlines for the transportation of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back, he said.

The official explained that the ministry was making all such arrangements for smooth sailing if the Hajj Policy 2022 was announced any time. It had to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and it took a due course of time for making all the following arrangements.

He also urged the intending pilgrims not to submit their hard-earned money to any private tour operator as long as the Hajj Policy 2022 was announced by the ministry.

He also cautioned the tour operators of strict action for collecting money in the wake of Hajj applications.

