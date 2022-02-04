UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry Taking All Anticipatory Actions For Smooth Hajj 2022 Operation: Official

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Religious Ministry taking all anticipatory actions for smooth Hajj 2022 operation: Official

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has said that it is taking all anticipatory actions for smooth operation of Hajj 2022.

Though the Hajj Policy 2022 had not been announced yet due to certain reasons but the ministry in advance had adopted some measures for facilitating the intending pilgrims, a Religious Affairs' Ministry official told APP on Friday.

He said the ministry had floated tenders for the procurement of 40,000 doses each of Meningococcal (Meningitis ACYW-135) and Quadrivalent / Tetravalent Seasonal Influenza vaccines.

It had also invited the expression of interest from the scheduled banks to collect applications of the intending pilgrims for Hajj-2022, the official added.

Similarly, talks were under way with private airlines for the transportation of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back, he said.

The official explained that the ministry was making all such arrangements for smooth sailing if the Hajj Policy 2022 was announced any time. It had to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and it took a due course of time for making all the following arrangements.

He also urged the intending pilgrims not to submit their hard-earned money to any private tour operator as long as the Hajj Policy 2022 was announced by the ministry.

He also cautioned the tour operators of strict action for collecting money in the wake of Hajj applications.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Arabia Money Influenza All From

Recent Stories

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New ..

Russia Has Something to Retaliate in Event of New Sanctions by UK - Ambassador t ..

5 minutes ago
 Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclon ..

Sailors stranded off France's La Reunion by Cyclone Batsirai saved

5 minutes ago
 Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Ag ..

Rescuers Evacuate Crew of Mauritian Tanker Gone Aground Near Reunion Island - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

CPEC delivering tangible benefits: PM Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Health expert stresses to raise awareness for earl ..

Health expert stresses to raise awareness for early diagnosis, screening of can ..

5 minutes ago
 'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising spe ..

'Formula One on ice': luge brings hair-raising speeds to the Olympics

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>