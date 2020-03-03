(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would constitute Rapid Response Committee (RRC) for resolving the issues of Hujjaj at Mashair during hajj days, said ministry official. Talking to APP, he said officials from Pakistan Hajj Mission and Saudi Authorities would be the members of the committee.

He said the ministry has taken a number of new initiatives to further improve hajj. The Hajj application forms has been made more simple and brief. Saudi authorities were being asked to extend the facility of Road to Makkah project to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports.

Training of hujj was being outsourced to Information Technology companies. A quota of 1,000 seats has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis. The upper age limit of senior citizen has been reduced from 80 to 70 years. He said Etimad centers for Biometric would be increased in Pakistan from 29 to 35 including mobile units. Temporary Haji camps would be established at Gilgit-Baltistan and hujjaj would be transported from Gilgit-Baltistan to Islamabad airport by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

