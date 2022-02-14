Religious ministry to establish recycling plant for sacred papers in Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is going to establish a recycling plant for the sacred papers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is going to establish a recycling plant for the sacred papers in the Federal capital.

The plant would be constructed in the light of Shariah and on the scientific lines, discussed in the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Council of Islamic Ideology Director General Research Dr Inamullah, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Quratulain Syed, Pakistan Engineering Council's Engineer Ahsanul Haq Qazi, Environment Protection Agency's Rafiq Kiyani besides representatives from Finance and Planning Divisions, Appraisal Wing and Public Works Department etcetera.

The religious secretary was briefed that there were two sites under consideration, first to seek land from CDA in the industrial area and the other option was to establish it in the Haji Camp Islamabad, which was the ministry's own property.

He was told that the recycling plant if built on the land purchased by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), it would cost approximately Rs 550 million and if it was constructed in Haji Camp Islamabad, Rs 350 million would be spent on it.

Sardar Jaffar directed the quarters concerned to liaison with civic body for acquiring the land for sacred papers recycling plant and preparing the standard operating procedures and term of references in that regard.

He also directed to take all the stakeholders on board and speed up the process on a war footing so that the project could be completed as soon as possible.

On this occasion, All Pakistan Muqadas Auraq Union President Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui extended his all out support saying that they were disposing of the sacred papers since last 17 years across the country.

He informed that they were disposing of the sacred papers in H-11 Graveyard for a couple years as per Shariah's guidelines.

Sheraz offered that after establishment of the recycling plant, they were ready to collect sacred papers voluntarily.