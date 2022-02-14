UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry To Establish Recycling Plant For Sacred Papers In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Religious ministry to establish recycling plant for sacred papers in Islamabad

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is going to establish a recycling plant for the sacred papers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is going to establish a recycling plant for the sacred papers in the Federal capital.

The plant would be constructed in the light of Shariah and on the scientific lines, discussed in the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Council of Islamic Ideology Director General Research Dr Inamullah, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Quratulain Syed, Pakistan Engineering Council's Engineer Ahsanul Haq Qazi, Environment Protection Agency's Rafiq Kiyani besides representatives from Finance and Planning Divisions, Appraisal Wing and Public Works Department etcetera.

The religious secretary was briefed that there were two sites under consideration, first to seek land from CDA in the industrial area and the other option was to establish it in the Haji Camp Islamabad, which was the ministry's own property.

He was told that the recycling plant if built on the land purchased by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), it would cost approximately Rs 550 million and if it was constructed in Haji Camp Islamabad, Rs 350 million would be spent on it.

Sardar Jaffar directed the quarters concerned to liaison with civic body for acquiring the land for sacred papers recycling plant and preparing the standard operating procedures and term of references in that regard.

He also directed to take all the stakeholders on board and speed up the process on a war footing so that the project could be completed as soon as possible.

On this occasion, All Pakistan Muqadas Auraq Union President Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui extended his all out support saying that they were disposing of the sacred papers since last 17 years across the country.

He informed that they were disposing of the sacred papers in H-11 Graveyard for a couple years as per Shariah's guidelines.

Sheraz offered that after establishment of the recycling plant, they were ready to collect sacred papers voluntarily.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Engineering Council Capital Development Authority All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million CII

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'R ..

Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Expects No 'Russian Invasion' in Coming Day ..

29 seconds ago
 Tarin directs to expedite process for building sug ..

Tarin directs to expedite process for building sugar strategic reserves

32 seconds ago
 Turkmenistan leader's son to run for president: st ..

Turkmenistan leader's son to run for president: state TV

33 seconds ago
 Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

Coalition partners not going anywhere: Farrukh

15 minutes ago
 Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

Ashfaq Mallah assumes charges as MC West

15 minutes ago
 Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escala ..

Multiple Carriers Flying to Ukraine Despite Escalation Fears - Tracker

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>