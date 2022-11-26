UrduPoint.com

Religious Ministry To Make Legislation For Reorganization Of Private Umrah Companies: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Religious ministry to make legislation for reorganization of private Umrah companies: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor Saturday said that practical steps are being initiated for the systematic reorganization of private Umrah companies through legislation on the same pattern as Hajj companies to ensure all facilities to pilgrims.

"Due to some necessary amendments an act in this regard would be tabled in National Assembly very soon", he said while speaking to the ptv news.

After this amendment all private companies would be bound to work under the religious ministry, he said, adding, the ministry will strictly monitor the activities of operators and will address the complaints of pilgrims, and curb misappropriations in matters about religion.

Minister also stressed that the ministry and tour operators needed to work together to improve pilgrimage services, ensuring the comfort of intending pilgrims.

The legislation is aimed at giving legal cover to Hajj as well as Umrah and after approval, Umrah operations would also be monitored, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister stressed the importance of a stable neighborhood that the country under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif was pursuing policies that will strengthen ties with neighboring countries.

He further criticized that PTI chief Imran Khan had "ruined" Pakistan's foreign policy during its tenure and isolated the country on the diplomatic front, adding, a coalition government was trying to revive bit-by-bit the ties with other countries which were damaged by Imran Khan.

To another question, he said Khan had pushed the country into chaos due to his vindictive nature, political victimization, and poor governance.

The coalition government will never indulge in blame-game against national institutions, he said, adding, maintenance of law and order would be ensured at all costs and no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

The coalition government had restored Pakistan's respect in the world, he said, adding, PTI leadership not only polluted the country as well as its culture and politics with his abusive language.

