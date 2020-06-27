UrduPoint.com
Religious Ministry To Start Returning Hajj Dues Of Government Hajj Scheme Pilgrims From July 2

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:11 AM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start returning Government Hajj Scheme pilgrim's dues from July 2, said spokesman of the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start returning Government Hajj Scheme pilgrim's dues from July 2, said spokesman of the ministry.

In a statement, he said the pilgrims had already been informed via SMS on their mobile phones and advised to visit their respective bank branch (where they had deposited the dues) for cash return of the amount.

In case of getting amount through banker's cheque, the group leader should visit the relevant bank's branch along with the original documents of his group's intending pilgrims.

In case closure of the relevant branch, the amount would be refunded through other nominated bank branch.

In case of any difficulty, the ministry's account officer (refund) could be contacted on phone number 051-9208465.

