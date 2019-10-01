(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start returning five percent performance guarantee money to hajj group organizers from Oct 11, said an official of the ministry.

Talking to APP, he said the ministry was trying best to force HGOs to stick to their agreement with the pilgrims and warns strict action in case of agreement violation.

The ministry had secured five percent performance guarantee from each HGO as guarantee money with the promise to return it after culmination of hajj operation subject to satisfactory report from private hujjaj.

� � The ministry has also sought a detailed feedback from each private scheme pilgrims about Hajj arrangements including provision of promised facilities in Saudi Arabia by their respective Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs).

� � �A questionnaire has already been uploaded at its website (www.hajjinfo.org) for the purpose. The questionnaire covers details about quality of residential facilities provided, hajj package, duration of package, meal, transport, availability of representative of respective HGOs with each group, inclusion of Azazia in the package and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia by their respective HGOs.

The facilities provided in Haji camps, quality of Hajj training courses imparted before departure for hajj, behavior of airport and flight crew and flight punctuality were also part of the questionnaire.

The ministry has once again asked the private scheme pilgrims to submit feedback by October 10. The ministry will start returning performance guarantee to HGOs from Oct 11 against whom no complaint was received.

The performance guarantee amount deposited by each HGO before the Hajj 2019, would be returned after receiving satisfactory performance report by their respective clients.

Meanwhile the ministry has already blacklisted/suspended six hajj tour operators and fined/penalised five this year due to various reasons.

