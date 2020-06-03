UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Ministry To Strive For Ensuring Hassle Free Hajj Amid Corona Pandemic:Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Religious Ministry to strive for ensuring hassle free hajj amid corona pandemic:Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would do utmost for ensuring comfortable and hassle free hajj in most difficult situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to staff Ministry's staff after assuming the charge, new secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan vowed further improving the performance of the ministry.

The heads of different departments briefed the secretary about the workings, responsibilities and performance of their respective departments, said a news release.

The secretary directed the staffers to work like a team for improving the image of the ministry.

Related Topics

Hajj

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

36 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of tr ..

3 minutes ago

Health, education to be priorities of government i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.