Religious Ministry to strive for ensuring hassle free hajj amid corona pandemic:Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would do utmost for ensuring comfortable and hassle free hajj in most difficult situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to staff Ministry's staff after assuming the charge, new secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan vowed further improving the performance of the ministry.

The heads of different departments briefed the secretary about the workings, responsibilities and performance of their respective departments, said a news release.

The secretary directed the staffers to work like a team for improving the image of the ministry.