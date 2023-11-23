Open Menu

Religious Ministry Working To Reduce Cost Of Hajj: Caretaker Minister For Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday asserted that the ministry was working significantly to reduce the cost of Hajj this year through various strategic measures

Speaking at the 'Tazeem Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain Conference' held at a local hotel, he highlighted that the cost of Hajj had already been reduced by Rs 100,000 compared to the previous year.

Minister Aneeq elaborated on ongoing efforts to secure discounts on air tickets, aiming to provide additional financial relief to prospective pilgrims. He emphasized that if airfare discounts were attained, the overall cost of Hajj would witness a further reduction.

Turning his attention to the Gaza crisis, Minister Aneeq expressed his earnest desire for the leaders of all 57 Muslim countries to unite on a common platform and decisively address the challenges confronting the Islamic world, including the Palestinian issue, with a view towards achieving a permanent resolution.

In the meantime, Chairman of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Jamal Khan Tarakai conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the Saudi government and Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki for their unwavering support and continual enhancement of facilities and services for pilgrims on an annual basis.

He disclosed plans to initiate a comprehensive training programme tailored for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, aiming to ensure a seamless fulfillment of their sacred obligations.

Additionally, Jamal Tarakai emphasized that the 905 Hajj Group Organizers (HGO) were committed to wholeheartedly supporting the Saudi government in promoting its tourism programme alongside the facilitation of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

The event drew a substantial attendance, notably comprising individuals predominantly engaged in the Hajj and Umrah business.

