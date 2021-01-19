UrduPoint.com
Religious Minorities Have Equal Rights In Islam: District Khateeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:21 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The teaching of islam about minorities is based on equal rights where they enjoy religious freedom and other rights.

These views were expressed by the district Khateeb Maulana Abdul Wahid while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club (APC) on Tuesday.

He was flanked by Priest of St. Louis Church Abbottabad Rafiq Javed, Darshan Lal of Hindu community, Zakir Hussain Paul advocate director Prestarian Church Abbottabad.

He said that nobody was allowed to force minorities for the change of their religion, they were free in a Muslim society.

Maulana Abdul Waheed said that terrorists had no religion and condemned the attack on the temple in Karak.

He said Quaid-e-Azam in his speeches always supported the rights of religious minorities and in Pakistan Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and other minorities were living with peace.

Islamic teachings emphasize the protection of worship places of other religions, it also prohibits underage marriage and forced marriages, district Khateeb said.

He said that we all would play our role for peace and harmony in the country,The representatives of minorities said that minorities, every religion had complete freedom and any untoward situation about minorities never happened in this part of the country because Muslims had protected the rights of other religious groups in the region.

