Open Menu

Religious Moot Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Religious moot today

The Central Naat Council will organise an Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Conference on July 2 at a local hotel

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Central Naat Council will organise an Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Conference on July 2 at a local hotel.

In the conference, scholars of all schools of thought would participate and in their speeches they would talk about the unity of the Muslim Ummah. The purpose of this annual conference is to ensure peace and order during Muharram.

Related Topics

Hotel July Muslim All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s car ..

Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina

4 minutes ago
 Sialkot district development projects approved

Sialkot district development projects approved

4 minutes ago
 1400 police cops deployed to provide security to p ..

1400 police cops deployed to provide security to polio teams

4 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

4 minutes ago
 Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

4 minutes ago
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

9 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesd ..

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely

9 minutes ago
 Methane ignition sparks investigation, production ..

Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..

9 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detent ..

Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention

5 minutes ago
 DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

5 minutes ago
 Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operatio ..

Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan