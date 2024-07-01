Religious Moot Today
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Central Naat Council will organise an Ittehad Bain-ul- Muslimeen Conference on July 2 at a local hotel.
In the conference, scholars of all schools of thought would participate and in their speeches they would talk about the unity of the Muslim Ummah. The purpose of this annual conference is to ensure peace and order during Muharram.
