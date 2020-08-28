UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Organization Endeavoring To Promote Peace, Tolerance Among Muslims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:42 PM

Religious organization endeavoring to promote peace, tolerance among Muslims

Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam, a religious organization, is making strenuous efforts to stem sectarian discord among Muslims especially during the sensitive month of Muharram by preaching message of peace and tolerance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam, a religious organization, is making strenuous efforts to stem sectarian discord among Muslims especially during the sensitive month of Muharram by preaching message of peace and tolerance.

"The objective behind the effort during Muharram is to quell the sentiments of religious hatred which are usually high during these days and cause sectarian strife," observed Bunyad Hussain Shad, General Secretary Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

"From the first day of Muharram, the initial month of Islamic Calendar, ulema and scholars associated with Idara-e-Tableegh ul islam arrange public gatherings in Peshawar to deliver sermons highlighting importance of religious harmony, brotherhood and non-violence," Bunyad added.Talking to APP, he said Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam was formed in 1950 and its focus was on forging Inter Muslim Unity (Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen).

However, during Muharram we tried to convince Muslim brethren to opt for religious harmony and practice true teachings of Islam which gave us lesson of tolerance, amity and brotherhood, he added.

"If any effort is not undertaken to educate people about importance of peace and forgiveness as enshrined in Islam and practiced by Holy Prophet (PBUH), the society will deeply divide into different varying groups," Bunyad observed."The message in sermons delivered from the pulpit of Idara-e-Tableegh-ul-Islam is to follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions who were very kind and empathetic to whole humanity," said a scholar while addressing a gathering of Tableegh ul Islam in Peshawar.

In his sermon, the scholar explains to the participants about lessons ordained in Islam about unity among Muslims.

The participants in religious gatherings of Idara Tableegh ul Islam belong to all sects including Shia, Sunni, Barelvi and Deobandi.

"I am regularly listening speeches of scholars of Idara-e-Tableem ul Islam as they advocate for fraternity among Muslims," said Abdur Razak, a city dweller while attending the gathering of Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

The religious scholars are invited from across the country for delivering speeches so that the participants get due attention and pick the message effectively," informed Khawaja Ghulam Farooq, Deputy General Secretary of Idara Tableegh-ul-Islam.

He named renowned scholars and prominent orators including late Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi, late Maulana Kausar Niazi, late Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Aukarvi and Allama Hamdi who travelled to Peshawar and addressed faithful at the gatherings arranged by Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

"It is an appreciative initiative that Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam has gathered prominent religious scholars under its platform with the objective of preaching message of peace and goodwill," commented Prof Dr. Ghafoor, a renowned scholar and former Director Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center Peshawar University.

Talking to APP, Prof Ghafoor said sectarian dispute was a serious problem in Pakistan which caused violence frequently in the country ensuing in loss of life and damage to property.

"For ensuring maintenance of peaceful environment and religious harmony in the country, efforts carried by Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam are need of the hour and other organizations should imitate the practice for larger interest of countrymen and Ummah," remarked Prof Ghafoor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Kausar Niazi Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

6,000 Security officials deployed for security of ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, four apprehended

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS demands civilian rule in Mali, election in ..

2 minutes ago

Govt sets up flour stalls in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Gold price increase Rs200, sold at Rs116,700 per t ..

10 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges NGOs to contribute in re ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.