Religious organization endeavoring to promote peace, tolerance among Muslims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam, a religious organization, is making strenuous efforts to stem sectarian discord among Muslims especially during the sensitive month of Muharram by preaching message of peace and tolerance.

"The objective behind the effort during Muharram is to quell the sentiments of religious hatred which are usually high during these days and cause sectarian strife," observed Bunyad Hussain Shad, General Secretary Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

"From the first day of Muharram, the initial month of Islamic Calendar, ulema and scholars associated with Idara-e-Tableegh ul islam arrange public gatherings in Peshawar to deliver sermons highlighting importance of religious harmony, brotherhood and non-violence," Bunyad added.Talking to APP, he said Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam was formed in 1950 and its focus was on forging Inter Muslim Unity (Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen).

However, during Muharram we tried to convince Muslim brethren to opt for religious harmony and practice true teachings of Islam which gave us lesson of tolerance, amity and brotherhood, he added.

"If any effort is not undertaken to educate people about importance of peace and forgiveness as enshrined in Islam and practiced by Holy Prophet (PBUH), the society will deeply divide into different varying groups," Bunyad observed."The message in sermons delivered from the pulpit of Idara-e-Tableegh-ul-Islam is to follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions who were very kind and empathetic to whole humanity," said a scholar while addressing a gathering of Tableegh ul Islam in Peshawar.

In his sermon, the scholar explains to the participants about lessons ordained in Islam about unity among Muslims.

The participants in religious gatherings of Idara Tableegh ul Islam belong to all sects including Shia, Sunni, Barelvi and Deobandi.

"I am regularly listening speeches of scholars of Idara-e-Tableem ul Islam as they advocate for fraternity among Muslims," said Abdur Razak, a city dweller while attending the gathering of Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

The religious scholars are invited from across the country for delivering speeches so that the participants get due attention and pick the message effectively," informed Khawaja Ghulam Farooq, Deputy General Secretary of Idara Tableegh-ul-Islam.

He named renowned scholars and prominent orators including late Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi, late Maulana Kausar Niazi, late Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Aukarvi and Allama Hamdi who travelled to Peshawar and addressed faithful at the gatherings arranged by Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam.

"It is an appreciative initiative that Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam has gathered prominent religious scholars under its platform with the objective of preaching message of peace and goodwill," commented Prof Dr. Ghafoor, a renowned scholar and former Director Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center Peshawar University.

Talking to APP, Prof Ghafoor said sectarian dispute was a serious problem in Pakistan which caused violence frequently in the country ensuing in loss of life and damage to property.

"For ensuring maintenance of peaceful environment and religious harmony in the country, efforts carried by Idara-e-Tableegh ul Islam are need of the hour and other organizations should imitate the practice for larger interest of countrymen and Ummah," remarked Prof Ghafoor.