ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The representatives of over 25 political and religious organizations Thursday endorsed the code of conduct issued by the Mutahidda Ulema board (MUB).

A joint meeting of representatives, chaired by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, called for strict action against violation of the code of conduct and elements fanning anarchy and chaos in the society.

They were unanimous to keep check on the elements, who aimed to make anarchy and chaos in the society on account of religious bigotry, said a news release.

They also appealed to religious scholars and Ulema of all schools of thought to ensure implementation of the code of conduct.

Enemies of Pakistan were aimed at making sectarian violence in the country and people of Pakistan should foil conspiracies of all the elements with unity and harmony, they added.

The peace committees were urged to play an effective and proactive role and to hold meetings of Ulema and religious scholars in routine with respective local administration to avert any untoward incident.

They also advised the public to inform police and local administration about elements responsible for fanning violence in the society.

The public was also directed not to invite biased Ulema, and scholars, who spread hatred and religious animosity.

The main points of the MUB's code of conduct include: - The leadership of all religious sects should announce to disassociate themselves from all elements accomplice in the menaces of sectarian violence, terrorism and extremism.

- Any scholar, orator or cleric in their public sermons would not use sacrilegious remarks for prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H), caliphs, Imam Mehdi and other Imams.

Any religious sect would not support or endorse any blasphemer. If anyone commits any such remarks, the religious leadership should disassociate themselves from that individual.

- Any Islamic sect should not be declared 'infidel' or ' Wajibul Qatal' (worthy of killing). All the people living in Pakistan would have the rights in accordance of law and Constitution of Pakistan to live their lives as per beliefs of their faith and Religion.

- There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hatred-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content. Similarly there should be complete ban on hurting and outrageous religious slogans and any sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic scholars.

- Joint religious congregations should be held at public level to demonstrate solidarity within all religious sects.

- It is responsibility of the government to ensure protection to the sacred places and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan; therefore, the Government of Pakistan should handle strictly all the elements accomplice in posing threats to the minorities and worship places of the minorities and their properties in the country.

- The government should ensure implementation on National Action Plan without any delay and discrimination.

- Paigham-e-Pakistan is an unanimously agreed draft and Government of Pakistan should ensure implementation on the draft of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'.

- In Islamic Shariah, decree owns very importance place and it should be issued in accordance of teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah. Prompt action will be taken against elements issuing Decree against the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.