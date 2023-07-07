Open Menu

Religious Parties Condemn Holy Quran Desecration In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The religious parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Central Ulema Council Pakistan, observed Youm-e-Taqdees-e-Quran here on Friday and strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The main protest demonstration was held outside Jamia Masjid Technical High school D-ground. District Ameer Prof Mahboob-uz-Zaman led the rally, while other leaders, including Saqib Farooq Butt, Rana Ikramullah Khan, were also present.

The JI leaders said that anti-Islam forces had crossed all limits and they were defaming islam by hatching conspiracies. Such forces were injuring the sentiments of billions of Muslims across the world through shameful and provocative tactics, they said.

They urged the government to sever social, economic and diplomatic relations with the Swedish government until it tendered an apology.

Meanwhile, Central Ulema Council Pakistan held a protest demonstration outside the Goal Masjid, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, which was addressed by Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi. Pir Ji Khalid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Hafiz Muhammad Shaban, Maulana Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others were also present.

