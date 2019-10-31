UrduPoint.com
Religious Parties To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Nov 1

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Religious parties will express solidarity with Kashmiris across the country against the atrocities being committed against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir on Friday, November 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Religious parties will express solidarity with Kashmiris across the country against the atrocities being committed against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir on Friday, November 1.

Hafiz Shoaib-ur-Rehman, deputy convenor of 13 religious parties akkiance, Ittehad Tehafuz Khatme Nabuwat, has announced that religious parties belonging to all sects wiould express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In this regard, processions and rallies would be taken out against the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ulema and Khateeb would pass resolutions in favour of Kashmir's freedom and against Indian atrocities in the Juma sermons.

After the Juma prayers, protest demonstrations would be held outside all big mosques in different cities to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

