Religious parties, traders vent their anger over desecration of Holy Quran in Norway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Religious parties and traders vent their anger over the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway by taking to streets here on Sunday.

They demanded that Pakistan and other Muslim countries should sever their trade ties and stop imports from Norway.

"Similar incidents of profanity have happened in the past as well in Norway but the leaders of the Muslim countries mostly reacted with silence," deplored Allama Gul Hassan Naqvi of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen.

While addressing the protesters outside Hyderabad Press Club, he demanded that Pakistan should boycott imports from Norway and a similar reaction should be demonstrated by the other Muslim nations.

In a separate protest JUP's Raheel Qureshi said the desecration was not a one off incident but part of a larger conspiracy of the West against Islam.

"Sometimes they make the caricatures and sometimes they do such desecration," he said.

He said the Western conspiracies could never distance Muslims from Islam, Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Quran.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad's Ameer Hafiz Tahir Majeed said the rally in which the Holy Quran was set on fire was organized under the Norwegian government's patronage.

"The Norwegian government should punish the person who desecrated the Holy book and immediately release Mujahidul islam Umar Ilyas who valiantly assaulted the man who was profaning," Majeed demanded.

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Doulat Ram Lohana condemned the blasphemous act and demanded action against the person who performed the sacrilegious act.

He said the Muslims never dishonoured the religious books of the other religions.