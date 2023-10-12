Religious, political organizations to express unity with Palestine in capital on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A number of religious and political organizations have planned to take out rallies to condemn the ongoing aggression of Israel and express unity with the innocent people of Palestine at various localities in the Federal capital.

According to Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Islamabad Chapter Spokesperson Mufti Shafi-ur-Rehman, the workers and supporters would assemble at the Aabpara Chowk after Juma prayer.

He informed that the district, provincial and central leaders would address the participants highlighting the historic perspective of emotional attachment between the two brotherly nations.

In this regard, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan would take a rally from Asna Ashri Masjid and Imam Bargah after Juma prayer and it would be culminated at China Chowk.

Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani has urged all political and religious parties, as well as the general public, to observe this Friday as ‘Unity Day for Palestine’ and ‘Freedom for Al-Quds Day.’

He emphasized that the day should not only be a show of solidarity but also an opportunity to raise prayers for the oppressed Palestinian people.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Islamabad Chapter has announced its plans to observe ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ on Friday, and to host a ‘Palestine Solidarity Conference’ on October 17 to express unwavering support to the Palestinians.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with Palestinian brethren in the face of recent events, for which Israel bears responsibility.”