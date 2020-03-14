UrduPoint.com
Religious, Public Gatherings Barred In District Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has banned activities of religious and public gatherings in the district in order to prevent Corona virus from spreading and as a precautionary measure

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has banned activities of religious and public gatherings in the district in order to prevent Corona virus from spreading and as a precautionary measure.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, the ban was imposed on marriage ceremonies, religious gatherings, public events, sports, political gatherings and other public activities till March 31, 2020 to prevent the Corona virus from spreading in the district.

The announcement said that violators would face action according to law. Meanwhile according to Public Notice issued by Office of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, which says it is prudent to take immediate cognizance and act in a manner to control and contain the virus and to safeguard and protect the lives of residents of District Shaheed Benazirabad, in pursuance of Section-03 of the Sindh Epidemic Act 2014, ban on large public gatherings hereby is imposed in the entire district in the wake of threat of outbreak CONVID-19 till 31st March 2020.

Public Notice says all the mass gatherings, sports events, open air religious meetings, marriage gatherings and all kinds of events having large public attendance will remain suspended as a precautionary measure to to tackle the risk of spread of COVID-10.

