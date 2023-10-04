Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a conference on Rehmat ulil Aalameen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Sheikh Silsa Naqshbandiyya Owaisya and Head of Tanzeem Al-Ikhwan Pakistan Hazrat Ameer Abdul Qadeer Awan was the chief guest, said a press release.

Speaking on this occasion, Ameer Abdul Qadir Awan shed light on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in detail. He said that Allah had sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy and a source of guidance for the people of the whole world and by adopting the principles of his life, we can achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

He said that the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) took place in the month of Rabi al-Awwal, so this month has special significance in Islamic history. He said the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a book of guidance for the whole of humanity to achieve in this world and the hereafter.

He said that islam has also given golden principles for the economy and emphasized on the circulation of wealth in the society so that the wealth does not accumulate in a few hands.

He said that by adopting the system of Zakat and Ushar, Pakistan can get rid of debts. He said that the example of the interest-based economy like filling water in a strainer, so by getting rid of interest-based financial system and adopting the system of Zakat and Ushar, the economy can be brought out of difficulties.

He said that the prevention of smuggling is yielding beneficial results for the economy and stressed that all immoral and illegal sources of revenue leakages should be plugged to improve the economy.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, people in Pakistan are facing food inflation which is unfortunate. He stressed that the government should provide unadulterated fertilizers and seeds to the farmers that would make significant improvements in agricultural productivity and reduce food inflation.

He stressed for promoting industrialization to strengthen Pakistan's economy. He said that by adopting the principles of Islam, non-Muslim countries have become developed nations today and Muslims are lagging behind in the race of development.

Therefore, there is a need to strictly follow the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in every field of life, including business and economy to achieve better success. In the end, he offered Dua for recently deceased former Vice President ICCI Muhammad Hussain and other deceased members of ICCI as well as the deceased family members of the participants.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

stressed that the well-to-do of society should take better care of poor people to help reduce poverty and promote prosperity.