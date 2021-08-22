Religious Scholar calls for maintaining peace during Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Milli Yakjahti Council's Chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has said it is a national and religious obligation on the people to maintain peace during the month of Muharram.

At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here Sunday Zubair said the enemies of islam, peace and Pakistan try to sabotage peace during that month.

"A similar attempt and conspiracy was perpetrated in Hyderabad but it was foiled by the people, religious leaders and the government functionaries," he observed, referring to a clash between groups of people in Hashmat Bano town area on August 20.

Zubair, who was flanked by almost a dozen leaders of various religious parties and groups, said the perpetrators of such conspiracies did not belong to the society and that the government should take strict action against them.

The council's leader said under a conspiracy spiteful comments were made against a companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on social media in order to stir riots.

He demanded that while the culprits should be brought to book, the innocent people who had been arrested by the police should be released.

Dr Karam Ali Haideri of Shia Ulema Council said all the religious leaders were united and they desired peace, stability and prosperity in Pakistan.

"There was a conspiracy to sabotage peace in Hyderabad but we all together foiled that attempt," he claimed.

He demanded that representation should be given to all the mainstream religious leaders in the peace committee which was formed by the police.

The peace committee's chairman Imran Suharwardi said the committee played an important role in failing the attempt of stirring sectarian riots.

Jammat-e-Ulema-Islam-Fazl's leader Molana Taj Muhammad Nahiyon praised the district administration and the police for promptly responding to the situation and controlling it as well at the earliest.

He also called for the release of the people who had been rounded up by the police from different areas of the city.

Jamaat-e-Islami's leader Molana Abdul Waheed Qureshi said such incidents were not sectarian in nature rather they were perpetrated by individuals with ulterior motives.