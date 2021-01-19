Religious scholar dies in accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Famous religious scholar and district president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arbia Moulana Abdul Majid Farooqi died in a traffic accident.

The eye witnesses said the late religious scholar was hit by speedy motorbike when crossing the road to attend the funeral prayer of his friend in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Tuesday.

It caused him critical injuries and died soon after got reached at nearby hospital. Qari Zakaullah, Qari Khalid Mahmood Zia among others held condolence on demise of their fellow.