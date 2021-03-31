Religious scholar injured in Karachi gun attack

A religious scholar, Mufti Saleemullah got injured in a gun attack near Karachi's Manghopir road on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A religious scholar, Mufti Saleemullah got injured in a gun attack near Karachi's Manghopir road on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel unidentified armed men opened fire at Mufti's car, as a result he sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Two women, including his wife, were also in the car when it came under the attack but they remained unhurt.

Deputy Inspector General (West) Asim Qaimkhani confirmed the incident and said police were investigating.