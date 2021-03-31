UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholar Injured In Karachi Gun Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:18 PM

Religious scholar injured in Karachi gun attack

A religious scholar, Mufti Saleemullah got injured in a gun attack near Karachi's Manghopir road on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A religious scholar, Mufti Saleemullah got injured in a gun attack near Karachi's Manghopir road on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel unidentified armed men opened fire at Mufti's car, as a result he sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Two women, including his wife, were also in the car when it came under the attack but they remained unhurt.

Deputy Inspector General (West) Asim Qaimkhani confirmed the incident and said police were investigating.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Attack Fire Police Road Car Wife Women Mufti

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education receives Z ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Singaporean ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 23 more in KP, 1011 new cases re ..

2 minutes ago

POL prices may go down

19 minutes ago

Homeless but not forgotten in UK's Covid jab drive ..

2 minutes ago

More studies needed of coronavirus origin: WHO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.