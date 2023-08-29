Religious scholar Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi passes away

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Eminent religious scholar, Ameer JUI- Fazal northern Sindh, and Khanqah, Halejvi Shareef, Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi passed away in his village near Pano Aqil, Sukkur district on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at the Halejvi Shareef Graveyard.

Special prayers and recitation of the Quran will be arranged after Zuhar prayers at his Khanqah.