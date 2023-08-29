Open Menu

Religious Scholar Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Religious scholar Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi passes away

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Eminent religious scholar, Ameer JUI- Fazal northern Sindh, and Khanqah, Halejvi Shareef, Molana Abdul Samad Halejvi passed away in his village near Pano Aqil, Sukkur district on Tuesday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at the Halejvi Shareef Graveyard.

Special prayers and recitation of the Quran will be arranged after Zuhar prayers at his Khanqah.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur

Recent Stories

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

13 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

13 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

13 hours ago
Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

13 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

13 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

13 hours ago
 Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

13 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

14 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan