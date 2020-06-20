Religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholar and Principal, Binoria University, Mufti Naeem passed away here on Saturday evening, confirmed his son Mufti Numan.

The well respected scholar was said to be suffering from cardiac conditions for quite some time.

It was this evening that he complained of unusual discomfort and while being taken to hospital the scholar succumbed to his condition.