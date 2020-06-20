UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholar Mufti Naeem Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

Religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away

Renowned religious scholar and Principal, Binoria University, Mufti Naeem passed away here on Saturday evening, confirmed his son Mufti Numan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholar and Principal, Binoria University, Mufti Naeem passed away here on Saturday evening, confirmed his son Mufti Numan.

The well respected scholar was said to be suffering from cardiac conditions for quite some time.

It was this evening that he complained of unusual discomfort and while being taken to hospital the scholar succumbed to his condition.

Related Topics

Numan Mufti From

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

1 hour ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

1 hour ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

2 minutes ago

Arsenal rocked by late Brighton winner, Watford re ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.