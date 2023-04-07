Religious scholar says Ramazan unifies Islamic Ummah in belief, thought & practice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Religious scholar Allama Muhammad Kashif Madani said on Friday that Ramazan creates a social and humanitarian context that fosters compassion for the needy around the world.

Taking part in the special Ramazan transmission, he said Ramazan is an opportunity to surpass oneself and a true spiritual source that nourishes the soul and enhances faith and piety, said a press release.

Participating in the transmission, renowned pulmonologist Dr Noor Zaman said the incidence of acute cardiac illness during Ramazan fasting is similar to non-fasting days.

Dr Noor Zaman further elaborated that the majority of patients with stable cardiac illness can undergo Ramazan fasting without any clinical deterioration.

Naat Khawan Muhammad Yaqoob Attari paid tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) while recitation of the Holy Quran along with translation is a regular part of the transmission.

People across the country can participate in the live transmission by calling 051-9208940 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

This special transmission can be accessed on all social media platforms of Radio Pakistan including Radio Pakistan's Podcast.