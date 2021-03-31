UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholar Shot Injured

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Religious scholar shot injured

A religious scholar was shot injured in an attack within the limits of Orangi Police Station on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A religious scholar was shot injured in an attack within the limits of Orangi Police Station on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz Talpur, Mufti Salimullah Khan of Salim academy was injured in a firing incident that took place near a marble factory Al-Noor Marble, within the limits of Orangi PS.

Mufti Salimullah's wife, a teacher of his seminary and his driver were also with him.

SSP told that two assailants opened fire on vehicle of the religious scholar as a result Mufti Salimullah received a bullet in his abdomen. The injured was shifted to Ziauddin hospital Nazimabad for treatment.

Injured Mufti ran a seminary named Salim Academy in MPR Colony. An FIR of the incident was registered at the Orangi PS.

