Religious Scholar Stresses To Live According To Principles Of Islam

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:42 PM

Religious scholar stresses to live according to principles of Islam

Religious Scholar and Imam, Raheem Masjid Sukkur, Qari Muhammad Naeem Friday stressed upon the people to mold their lives according to golden principles of Islam

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Religious Scholar and Imam, Raheem Masjid Sukkur, Qari Muhammad Naeem Friday stressed upon the people to mold their lives according to golden principles of Islam.

Addressing a cermon on Friday, he said that it was high time that religious leaders, Ulema and parents should play their due role for educating younger generation about the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which would help overcome multifarious problems facing the Muslim ummah.

He said "It is our religious duty that we should respect all sects for developing religious harmony and peaceful society".

He stressed the need of minimizing the use of laud speakers during Eid Milad celebrations adding that organizers of Eid Milad processions should use only one laudspeaker to facilitate the people across route of the procession.

The religious leaders, Ulema and parents should join hands for educating younger generation about islam and golden teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) because it would help the younger generation to understand the spirit of Islam which would surely pave the way for developing Islamic society, he added.

