Religious scholar Syed Hadayat Rasool Shah laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Noted religious scholar Syed Hadayat Rasool Shah was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard on Sunday. He was Nazim of Jamia Nooria Rizvia Gulberg and President Tehrik-e-Minhajul Quran district Faisalabad.

He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 52.

His funeral prayers were offered at Dhobi Ghatt Ground in which parliamentarians, officers, journalists, lawyers, Ulema, writers, industrialists and people from all walks of life participated.

