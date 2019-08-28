Religious scholars always played positive role for peace: Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Raja Basharat said that religious scholars had always played a positive role for maintaining peace, religious harmony and tolerance in the society.

He stated this while presiding over the meeting of divisional peace committee at Circuit House Sahiwal on Wednesday.

The minister said the prevailing situation requires that peace and unity be maintained at every level and the nefarious designs of the foreign elements aiming at creating chaos and disunity be foiled. The whole nation is vigorously supporting the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris and the world community should take notice of torture and barbarity meted-out against people in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

During the meeting, security arrangements during the holy month of Moharram and the steps taken for maintaining religious harmony were reviewed in detail. Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a strong voice for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris. He pointed out that Kashmir issue came under discussion in the UN Security Council and added that we should proactively support the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

He asked the religious scholars and other segments of life to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on coming Friday to give a message to the world that Pakistani nation is with their Kashmiri brethren.

He appreciated the exemplary environment of law and order in Sahiwal division and termed it a result of the struggle of religious scholars. He asserted that the elements creating chaos in the country should be vigorously countered.

On the occasion, various members of the divisional peace committee assured that struggle will be continued for attaining interfaith harmony in the society and cooperation will be extended to the administration for foiling the designs of anti-state elements. Earlier, Commissioner and RPO gave a briefing about Moharram-ul-Harram related arrangements and informed that foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of 161 processions and 1749 majalis and consultation process has also been completed with the organizers.

Law Minister expressed his satisfaction and directed that motorcycle ambulance service should be deputed in Pakpattan on the occasion of Urs Baba Farid and added that timely completion of Ashura processions be ensured as well.

Provincial Minister Sardar Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed, IG Police, Addl. IG (CTD), ACS (Home), Commissioner and RPO Sahiwal, DCs, DPOs and members of the peace committee attended the meeting.