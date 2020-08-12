UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars And Admin Of Imambargahs To Play Their Vital Role During Muharram:Amara Sherazi

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

religious scholars and admin of Imambargahs to play their vital role during Muharram:Amara Sherazi

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :ASP Amara Shirazi asked religious scholars and administrators of Imambargahs and processions to play their vital role during the forth coming Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure religious harmony and implementation of SOPs.

She said this while chairing a meeting of the administrators of Imambargahs and processions.SHO Model Police Station Attock Hamid Kazmi , Chief Security Officer Muhammad Naeem , and administratros which include Syed Mustajab Shah , Syed Akbar Kazmi , Syed Mehmood Shah , Syed Kazim Naqvi , Syed Zaigham Altaf and others were present on the occasion. Amara Shirazi directed police to extend full cooperation and specially volunteers should remain present as they personally knew the people of the area.

She emphasized that religious harmony must be maintained and every one must play their active role in this context. Chief Security Officer Muhammad Naeem told the participants that the lists of religious scholars were being finalized who would be allowed to deliver sermons during Muharram and including those who were banned .

Technical Supervisor Special Branch Muhammad Azad informed that 623 volunteers which include nine women have been imparted training to perform their duties during Muharram-ul-Haram.

