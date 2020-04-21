Religious scholars ask masses to follow SOPs to contain coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Renowned religious scholars of different schools of thought Tuesday urged citizens to act responsibly, avoid public gatherings and help government to contain spread of COVID-19, as it's utmost responsibility lies on public to follow all the SOPs.

Talking to Radio Pakistan they appealed for national unity and urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus.

Chief of All Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that the religious scholars of Pakistan were committed to fully cooperate with the government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government is concerned with the current situation and we have ensured our full support in this hour of need", he said.

"I appeal to the people to stay at homes and do not come out unnecessary, he said, adding that it is teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to observe all precautionary measures in wake of pandemic and not to create problems for others.

Staying at home is the best strategy right now", he advised.

The government is very clear in its decisions and it is now responsibility of the citizens to follows all Standard Operating Procedures, he mentioned.

Religious Scholar Dr Dost Muhammad said humanity holds the utmost importance in islam, adding that the COVID-19 is a global pandemic and as a Muslim we should observe all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have taken in time steps by meeting ulema and devising a standard operating procedure for arranging special prayers in the Holy month of Ramazan, he highlighted.

"It is responsibility of the mosques administration to make it sure that all the instructions and precautionary measures are being followed properly and social distancing is being maintained during prayers", he suggested.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayyaz also said the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious scholars remained successful.

The ulema supported the government in its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed to the religious scholars to maintain social distancing during prayers and convince the general public to follow the guidelines properly.

Religious scholar Dr Muhammad Sajjad said the government has taken concrete measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The religious leaders have a significant role to play in order to convince the general public to follow the government's advisories properly, he added.

Islam gives utmost significance to humanity. It is not mandatory to offer Traweeh prayers in mosques and it is preferable to arrange prayers at home with family in this pandemic situation, he said.