Religious scholars ask people to limit their presence in congregational prayers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) Religious Scholar Tahir ul Qadri also asked the citizens to limit their participation in congregational prayers amid spread of Coronavirus here on Friday.

He said that the situation had turned into an emergency where the lives must be saved.

"The purpose of staying at home is to avoid religious and social gatherings," Qadri maintained.

He said: “Government to restrain congregational prayers,”.

“Coronavirus can be transmitted from one infected person to many other persons. There is a war like situation and when saving lives must be the top priority. The virus spread throughout the world, because of travel and gatherings," the cleric said in a statement on Friday morning.

“Religious traditions also convey that no one must enter an area where an epidemic is raging and nor leave it,” Qadri added. “Both directives actually mean save lives,” he noted. Anyone who dies from a plague would be considered a martyr, according to tradition, he said.

The federal government had on Thursday decided to 'restrain' Friday congregational prayers as new cases of the novel coronavirus continued to emerge across the country.

“It has been decided with a consensus that Friday prayers will be restrained,” said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri during a news conference.

“Only mosques' administration staff and a limited number of worshippers would be allowed to pray inside mosques,” he added.

He clarified that mosques will not be closed but prayers and zikr will continue inside them. Dr Qadri said that the decision had been taken in consultation with ulema belonging to various schools of thought.

“Ulema have been told to tell people to pray inside their homes,” he said. “It is not only the job of the government to control coronavirus but also of the people,”. The minister said that various programmes, classes and examinations across various madressahs in Pakistan had been postponed in light of the outbreak.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani asked people to respect the decision of the federal government and limit their presence in congregational prayers at mosques around the country owing to coronavirus outbreak.

He said people should follow the directives of the government for Friday prayers and also try to follow them in their daily prayer routines.

"Where people pray, they must also pray to Almighty to get the world rid of pandemic," Mufti Usmani asked his fellow Muslims. The cleric further added that those not attending the Friday prayers should arrange to pray at their homes.