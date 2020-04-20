Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Ulema and Mashaikh have strongly supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight coronavirus pandemic and assured their complete cooperation in making it successful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Ulema and Mashaikh have strongly supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight coronavirus pandemic and assured their complete cooperation in making it successful.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri here, she said the religious scholars of the country supported the stance of the prime minister to fight coronavirus, unemployment and hunger.

She said that the government has taken the initiative to open the mosques and Imam Bargahs during Ramazan. The delegation comprised Ulema, Mashaikh and Sajjada Nasheens of various Dargahs having representation from various schools of thought, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister after listening to the suggestions of the religious scholars appealed to the nation to observe next Friday as Yaum-e- Tauba to seek Allah 's forgiveness.

She said the Prime Minister issued directives for starting a teleschool-like television transmission for the students of religious seminaries so that they could also continue the process of learning from home.

She said that the Prime Minister also agreed to the proposal by the participants of the delegation that mosques, religious seminaries and Imam Bargahs should also be given the relaxation in utility bills payment.

The PM asked the religious scholars to ensure implementation of 20-point SOPs announced by President Arif Alvi the other day in letter and spirit to defeat the menace of coronavirus.

The delegation included Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shams-ul-Amin, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Mohammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain, Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani and Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi also attended the meeting through video link.

Besides Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the PM Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mahmood,Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others werealso present in the meeting.