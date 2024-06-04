Religious scholars' conference reaffirms to promote harmony in society

A religious conference organized here on Tuesday by Majlis Ulema Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Religious Affairs Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sufi Forum and Ulama Mashaikh Council reaffirmed its commitment to play vital role for creating solidarity and harmony in the society and guiding the people to firmly stand with the armed forces of Pakistan for ensuring integrity and security of the country

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A religious conference organized here on Tuesday by Majlis Ulema Azad Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Religious Affairs Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sufi Forum and Ulama Mashaikh Council reaffirmed its commitment to play vital role for creating solidarity and harmony in the society and guiding the people to firmly stand with the armed forces of Pakistan for ensuring integrity and security of the country.

The conference titled “Role of Pulpit and Mehrab in Creating Religious Harmony and National Unity” was presided over by renowned scholar, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabair Azad while Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Allama Dr. Mufti Muhammad Raghab Hussain Naimi was the chirf guest.

The conference was attended by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Daood Muhammad Breach, Secretary Religious Affairs and Auqaf Sardar Muhammad Zaffar Khan, member Legislative Assembly Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, besides Ulema and scholars of all sects including Pir Amitaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Allama Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi, Maulana Zaid Bustan, Maulana Maqsood Ahmad Tauhidi, Allama Asif Akbar Qadi, Maulana Mushtaq Qadi, Allama Azmat Hayat, Mufti Abdul Khaliq, Allama Syed Sadiq Naqvi, Dr. Shaheen Kausar, Maulana Abdul Majid, Maulana Saleem Ijaz, Qazi Shahid Hameed, Maulana Ayub Khan Saqib, Maulana Mumtazul Haque Qasmi, Syed Tofail Kazmi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Salafi, Mufti Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Maulana Daniyal Shahab, Maulana Imran Shirazi, Maulana Abdul Aziz Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Akhtar, Qari Sakhawat Hussain, Maulana Abid Hussain Butt, Maulana Wajahat Shah, Dr. Saqib Hamdani, Mufti Shaukat Qadri, Allama Kokab Chishti, Allama Yasir Abbas Sabzwari, Mufti Tanveer Ahmed, Haji Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah, Maulana Bilal. Ahmed Golarvi, Sahibzada Atiqullah, Pir Umar Farooq Shah, Maulana Abid Asrar, Professor Zafarullah Jan and other scholars.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabar Azad, Chairman National Moon Sighting Committee, while addressing the conference said that a united nation only could defeat enemy by ending terrorism, extremism, creating violence free society.

He said promoting the message of Pakistan was the responsibility of all religious scholars as patriotism was considered the part of the faith and creating a fair society was the key responsibility of the scholars and Ulema.

“The message of Pakistan is the great narrative which has broken the back bone of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism. The promotion of unity and national unity is the most important need of the hour for the establishment of peace in the society,” he observed.

Maulana Azad further said that the oppression India was inflicting in Occupied Jammu Kashmir and on minorities should be stopped and the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims should be given the right to live with freedom.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of the entire nation to ensure national unity and peace for prosperity and progress of the nation and the country.

Allama Shabbir Hussain Maithami while addressing the conference said that islam taught people to live love, unity, peace, solidarity and tolerance and promote national unity.

He reiterated that scholars of all sects would have to play a joint role standing behind armed forces to eliminate chaos and anti-national elements for the prosperity and progress of the country and creating a peaceful environment for prosper lives of the people.

He said that the message of Islam was peace and love, Allah Almighty had taught us to respect the humanity.

“Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand with the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We pay tribute to those who have made great sacrifices for right to self-determination of the people. The evil ambitions of the enemy must be thwarted through the National Solidarity,” he observed.