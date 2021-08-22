UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars Demand 'speedy Trials', 'public Punishment' Of Molesters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Religious scholars demand 'speedy trials', 'public punishment' of molesters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Across country religious scholars, belonging to all schools of thought, on Sunday strongly condemned molestation of a girl in Rawalpindi seminary and demanded speedy trial and punishment in public of the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

In a joint declaration issued after attending the meeting chaired by Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the Ulema asked the government and judiciary to ban and close all such sources responsible for spreading obscenity and nudity in the society.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information should close all such websites, pornography and nudity programs and advertisements on social media and the perpetrators should be publicly punished through speedy trial.

The declaration demanded strict action against the perpetrators of harassment,rape of women and children; be it the incident of molestation of a TikToker at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, murder of former Pakistan's envoy's daughter Noor Muqaddam, harassment of girls travelling in a rickshaw or any other incident of this sort at a seminary, school, college or a university.

The scholars lamented the rising incidents of child abuse and harassment against women in Pakistan and urged prime minister and Chief Justice to take immediate action against the culprits.

They were of the view that people belonging to all segments of the society would immediately have to play their part for keeping moral standards of the society from falling further.

The declaration said Islamic Sharia orders both men and women to avoid obscenity and nudity. Women should cover themselves properly.

Islamic shariah does not allow a man to touch or harass woman. Nor does Islamic shariah allow a woman to wear inappropriate clothing that does not cover her properly.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that if a girl was abused in a seminary in Rawalpindi, then silence cannot be maintained. It was a crime just like any other crime.It does not matter, the perpetrator belongs to which class, he is a criminal and he should be punished, said Hafiz Ashrafi.

The consultative meeting organized by Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) was attended by Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Mufti Abdul Sattar, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq, Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, Maulana Saadullah Shafiq, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Potafi, Mufti Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Maulana Qasim Qasmi and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Murder Chief Justice Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Man Rawalpindi Middle East Muhammad Ali Criminals Women Sunday Moral Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

MSCI upgrades ADCB&#039;s ESG rating to ‘AA’ d ..

MSCI upgrades ADCB&#039;s ESG rating to ‘AA’ driven by leading digital trans ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank s ..

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign agreement to boost manufac ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority continues international cul ..

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

2 hours ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.