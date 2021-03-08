UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars Demand Strict Action Against Opponents Of Girls Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

Religious scholars and leadership of different religious schools of thought on Monday demanded strict action against underage marriages and the elements depriving girls from their right of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Religious scholars and leadership of different religious schools of thought on Monday demanded strict action against underage marriages and the elements depriving girls from their right of education.

Addressing Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Convention held under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, they said that islam was the protector of women's rights and advocated stern action against all those elements responsible for underage marriages and depriving girls from their rights of education.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East chaired the Pakistan Stability Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, said a press release.

The clerics said that Islam and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah advocated girls education and there is no space for underage marriages in Islamic Shariah. Islam does not allow forceful conversions.

The clerics said that anti-Pakistan forces wanted to create chaos in Pakistan and conspiracies would be foiled by forging unity among our ranks. The clerics and religious scholars also pledged to support and endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a state on the pattern of Medina Munawara. The clerics also demanded of Chief Election Commissioner to stop the use of money in elections. Among keynote religious scholars present at Ulema-Mashaikh convention included Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Aqeel-ur-Rehman Zubair, Maulana Tanveer Chauhan, Qari Mohabbat Ali Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Rauf Dogar, Rao Muhammad Tufail, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Nigah Mustafa Chishti, Maulana Abdullah Saeed Hashmi Maulana Muhammad Saleem, Maulana Abbas Elahi Zaheer, Father Pervez Shali, Pir Abdul Waheed Dogar, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Qari Waqar Usmani and others also addressed the convention.

