UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars For Banning Anchorpersons, Not Well-versed With Islamic Tenets

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Religious scholars for banning anchorpersons, not well-versed with Islamic tenets

Religious scholars and Ulema on Tuesday proposed to ban anchorpersons, not well-versed with Islamic tenets, during the special transmission of Ramazan in a bid to avoid controversies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Religious scholars and Ulema on Tuesday proposed to ban anchorpersons, not well-versed with Islamic tenets, during the special transmission of Ramazan in a bid to avoid controversies.

In a meeting with Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, they also expressed profound concerns about some unethical programmes telecast in the holy month of Ramazan in the past, besides extending full support to the minister's letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the matter.

They said due to their inadequate knowledge, they could create religious chaos in the country.

They were of the view that private television (TV) channels should stop broadcasting such stuff in the wake of entertainment and recreational shows, which were directly in contradiction with the Islamic injunctions.

They should produce such informative programmes which could create religious harmony and remove differences among the people of all segments of the society, Ulema and Mashaikh maintained.

They also pointed out some advertisements being telecast on private tv channels which were against social, cultural and religious norms.

It may be mentioned that Minister Noor Qadri had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan proposing that TV programmes pertaining to the Ramazan transmission should be hosted by religious scholars in order to avert controversies.

He said for the last few years, some anchors, who were not well-versed with Islamic teachings, had been conducting programmes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Due to lack of Islamic knowledge, they had created many religious controversies and social media hype having negative impacts on the people, he added.

Noor Qadri said there must be a dress code for the hosts and participants of programmes to keep the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan. No controversial topics should be discussed in the programmes, while keeping the respect of all sacred personalities in view, he added.

He said the TV channels should avoid airing entertainment and recreational shows particularly at Sehr and Iftar timings. Moreover, such stuff should also be avoided in the religious programmes. Unethical stuff and advertisement should not be broadcast, he added.

He said the TV programmes should be based on such content which not only imparted true Islamic knowledge, but also promote religious harmony across all sections of the society.

The minister urged the prime minister to direct the Information Ministry and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue such guidelines for all the TV channels.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Arif Hussain Wahidi, Tanveer Ahmed Alvi, Ibrahim Khalil Al-Fazli, Ghulam Rasool Nasir, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid and Sheikh Nayar Abbas Mustafvi attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Nasir May Media TV Mufti All

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan O ..

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez ..

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez Canal - Administration

2 minutes ago
 Stakeholders propose incinerator's regular stack e ..

Stakeholders propose incinerator's regular stack emission, noise monitoring duri ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediati ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Thanks Turkey for Mediation Efforts in Talks With Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 One held over kite flying

One held over kite flying

17 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complet ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs to complete work on revised electoral ro ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.