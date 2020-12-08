UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholars For Ending Gender-based Violence For Peaceful, Just Society

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Religious scholars for ending gender-based violence for peaceful, just society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Religious leaders and scholars from different faith groups on Tuesday emphasized ending all forms of violence against women and girls terming it critical to building a peaceful society and maintaining and promoting interfaith harmony.

They were invited for a dialogue by UN Women, Provincial Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and EVAW Alliance KP as part of commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV), a global campaign that runs from 25 November – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women – to 10 December, the International Human Rights Day. The event was attended by religious scholars, members of EVAW Alliance, UN officials and civil society.

Religious scholars discussed the issue of GBV in detail and jointly signed a declaration condemning gender-based violence and pledging to play their role in sensitizing communities in order to prevent and eliminate GBV.

They observed that, women, being the most vulnerable segment of the society and deprived of their basic rights, were more prone to violence followed by transgender community. "There is a need to strengthen state-run social protection networks and ensure the provision of required support to the vulnerable groups," the scholars underlined.

"For prevention of gender-based violence, the State has Primary responsibility to protect its citizens and religious leaders have a strong potential to influence the lives and behaviour of those who follow their faith and share their beliefs," stressed the participating scholars.

Zainab Qaisar Khan, Provincial Head UN Women KP, said that like other parts of the world, GBV was also rampant in Pakistani society. It can happen anywhere, anytime and across all classes irrespective of education level and income status.

It can happen against boys, men, elderly and transgender but mostly the targets are women and girls," she remarked, adding that GBV included, but was not limited to, domestic abuse.

Qamar Naseem, Co-Chair EVAW/G Alliance, threw some light on the role of religious leaders, while stating that religious leaders had great influence and could play a significant role in shaping the behaviours of local communities.

He said, "It is essential to engage religious scholars from different faith groups, as a practical strategy, to raise awareness on gender-based violence and address the issue."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Civil Society Alliance November December Women Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

1 hour ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars listÂ mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.