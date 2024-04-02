Religious Scholars For Paying Sadqa-e-Fitr Timely
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prominent Religious Scholar Molana Qari Muhammad Naeem on Tuesday advised faithful to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) to the poor much before Eid-ul-Fitr so that the needy could also celebrate the festival.
In his address after Zuhar prayer, said most the faithful pay the Sadaq-e-Fitr just one or two days before the Eid or on Eid day, which against the philosophy and spirit behind the Fitrana.
"How families can purchase cloths and other items to celebrate Eid with rest of the people if they paid the Sadaq-e-Fitr on Eid day" he added.
He said the most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbors and the poor. He said it was obligatory for people to pay Fitrana before 'Eid prayers', so that the poor can also enjoy the Eid.
Head of family should pay the Fitrana on behalf of all those under his care, such as his wife and children, said Molana Muhammad Naeem.
He said that the amount had been calculated on the basis of the market price of 2.25 kg of flour.
Recent Stories
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naat competition held at AIOU9 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths factory producing spurious drinks9 minutes ago
-
Rs 30.5b distributed among 2.9m families under BISP so far: DG Punjab9 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari9 minutes ago
-
648 profiteers fined, 45 shopkeepers arrested9 minutes ago
-
Jamshed Alam visits bazaar to check edible item rates9 minutes ago
-
WASA to improve services: MD9 minutes ago
-
Najeeb Jamali posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, BoR Hyderabad18 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department directed to increase inflow of water from Sukkur Barrage to downstream18 minutes ago
-
DC gives away financial assistance cheques18 minutes ago
-
JIT formed to investigate abduction of Priya Kumari18 minutes ago
-
AJK authorities seize illegal cigarette raw materials18 minutes ago