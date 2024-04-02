Open Menu

Religious Scholars For Paying Sadqa-e-Fitr Timely

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Religious scholars for paying Sadqa-e-Fitr timely

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prominent Religious Scholar Molana Qari Muhammad Naeem on Tuesday advised faithful to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) to the poor much before Eid-ul-Fitr so that the needy could also celebrate the festival.

In his address after Zuhar prayer, said most the faithful pay the Sadaq-e-Fitr just one or two days before the Eid or on Eid day, which against the philosophy and spirit behind the Fitrana.

"How families can purchase cloths and other items to celebrate Eid with rest of the people if they paid the Sadaq-e-Fitr on Eid day" he added.

He said the most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbors and the poor. He said it was obligatory for people to pay Fitrana before 'Eid prayers', so that the poor can also enjoy the Eid.

Head of family should pay the Fitrana on behalf of all those under his care, such as his wife and children, said Molana Muhammad Naeem.

He said that the amount had been calculated on the basis of the market price of 2.25 kg of flour.

