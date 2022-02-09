UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars Have A Vital Role To Play In Maintaining Religious Tolerance, Harmony In Society: Adviser To CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Religious scholars have a vital role to play in maintaining religious tolerance, harmony in society: Adviser to CM Sindh

Adviser to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt Wednesday said that religious scholars have a very important role to play in maintaining religious tolerance and harmony in the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt Wednesday said that religious scholars have a very important role to play in maintaining religious tolerance and harmony in the society. With this positive role we will keep up the good work so that we can move forward.

He said this while talking here to religious scholars on the occasion of his visit to Madrasa Jamia Banuria Karachi. Former provincial minister Nadeem Bhutto also accompanied Adviser to CM on the occasion.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Fayyaz Ali Butt was welcomed by Mufti Noman Naeemi of the madrassa. Fayyaz Ali Butt also visited different sections of the Madarssa. Mufti Noman Naeemi briefed Fayyaz Ali Butt on the educational facilities provided by the madrassa.

Adviser to Sindh CM on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt further said that Madrasa Jamia Banuria has an important role to play in creating religious harmony.

Religious scholars should play their role in promoting religious tolerance in Pakistani society. Religious scholars of all schools of thought should work together for the development of the country and the province.

He said that the government of Sindh has great respect for the scholars. The purpose of the visit to the madrassa is also to strengthen the ties between the Sindh government and the religious scholars.

Fayyaz Ali Butt said that the Zakat Department provides financial assistance to the students of religious schools. Religious madrassas are playing their role for the betterment of education.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Education Visit Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Hea ..

Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Healthcare System - German Federa ..

1 minute ago
 EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Securit ..

EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Security Response to Russia - Commiss ..

1 minute ago
 LCCI, Pink Ribbon organise awareness session on br ..

LCCI, Pink Ribbon organise awareness session on breast cancer

1 minute ago
 DC visits proposed food street area in Farid gate

DC visits proposed food street area in Farid gate

1 minute ago
 Inordinate delay in Quetta package annoys CM Baloc ..

Inordinate delay in Quetta package annoys CM Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health cr ..

WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>