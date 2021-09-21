UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars Have Great Responsibility To Change Nation's Destiny: Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:18 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that religious scholars had a great responsibility to help change the destiny of nation

He was attending a cake cutting and prayer ceremony held at a local hotel in connection with World Peace Day. Parliamentarians, religious leaders, lawyers and media persons attended the function.

The minister said that Pakistan had become an example of love, sacrifice and judicious distribution of resources if religious leaders promote the message of peace and harmony in the society.

He maintained that the role of scholars in reducing societal hatred could not be overlooked.

He added that the culture of societal acceptability should be encouraged to promote a peaceful society.

Other speakers also acknowledged the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and pledged to promote religious harmony and peace in the country.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of peace while acknowledging the efforts ofPunjab government for maintaining peace in the province.

