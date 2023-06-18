UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars' Influence Crucial In Promoting Harmony, Tolerance, Says Director PEF

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Religious scholars' influence crucial in promoting harmony, tolerance, says Director PEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The role of religious scholars has emerged as a powerful force in influencing positive change in society where achieving harmony, peace, inclusiveness, and tolerance has become increasingly important.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the Director of the Peace and Education Foundation Ghulam Murtaza highlighted the foundations's commitment to combating intolerance through extensive research and targeted programs.

Murtaza revealed that the foundation conducted comprehensive research to better understand the underlying reasons for intolerance within society.

Based on their findings, he said that the foundation has devised various programs which have aimed at fostering harmony among diverse communities. Recognizing the need for collaboration with different stakeholders including media, teachers, and social influencers, Murtaza emphasized the crucial role that religious scholars have in this regard.

Speaking of the significant impact of religious scholars, Murtaza noted that religious scholars are regarded as moral authorities. Leveraging this influence, he said the foundation has successfully engaged approximately 16,000 religious leaders in tolerance programs.

He said that through their efforts, these leaders have reached an estimated two hundred thousand individuals within society, disseminating messages of understanding and acceptance.

Murtaza further highlighted the foundation's efforts to bridge the divide among three distinct education systems which include private, government, and religious schools. He pointed out that, unfortunately, religious schools often lack platforms for meaningful dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

"Addressing this issue of the platform, the Peace and Education Foundation brought representatives from all three systems together on a unified platform for knowledge sharing", he said.

According to Murtaza, students in religious schools follow a prescribed syllabus, which may limit exposure to alternative viewpoints. However, he said that through interactions with students from different schools of thought, their perspectives can be broadened which will nurture a sense of acceptance and understanding.

Murtaza added that religious leaders themselves have acknowledged the importance of such interactions for their students, with many actively working towards creating opportunities for them.

Ghulam Murtaza said that through the active involvement of religious leaders in tolerance programs, the foundation is committed to cultivate a society that embraces cohesiveness and acceptance, valuing and respecting diverse perspectives.

