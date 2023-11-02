Open Menu

Religious Scholars, Leaders Pay Tribute To Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed, Condemn Israeli Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Religious scholars, leaders pay tribute to Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed, condemn Israeli aggression

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Religious scholars and leaders on Thursday gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to the Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed, acknowledging his remarkable contributions in various fields, including social, political, and religious sectors in a grand conference.

In a joint statement, the scholars and leaders pledged their deep respect and prayed for Allah Almighty's mercy on Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed.

They lauded his academic, religious, political, social, national, and international endeavors on behalf of the Muslim Ummah and oppressed Muslims worldwide. His unwavering support and services would be eternally remembered.

The gathering specifically celebrated Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed's parliamentary services, recognizing his crucial role in promoting peace and religious harmony in the country. From his involvement in the authoring and compilation of the Constitution to his lifelong commitment to islam and Pakistan, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine, they appealed to the international community to immediately halt the Israeli attacks and facilitate the opening of borders of neighbouring countries to provide essential food and medicines to the beleaguered Muslims in Gaza.

They called on organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Arab League, and United Nations to show compassion and support the oppressed rather than the oppressors.

The gathering made a significant demand for the handover of Bait Al-Maqdis to Muslims, emphasizing its historical and religious significance for the Muslim world.

Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed's role as a bridge between Afghanistan and Pakistan was highlighted, with a call for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through negotiation.

They urged the government to provide facilities for the underprivileged, as the people's patience was wearing thin.

The conference vehemently condemned the persecution of Kashmiri Muslims and called upon the United Nations to take diplomatic steps against the extremist Narendra Modi, whose actions were considered a threat to regional peace.

