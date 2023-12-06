Religious scholars, leaders unite against Israeli aggression, call for global solidarity

Prominent religious scholars and leaders representing diverse schools of thought on Wednesday gathered at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the National Conference titled ‘The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Prominent religious scholars and leaders representing diverse schools of thought on Wednesday gathered at the Jinnah Convention Centre for the National Conference titled ‘The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah.’

Organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan, the conference saw a joint declaration expressing full solidarity with the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and condemning the oppression faced by Palestinian brothers.

Addressing the gathering, the religious scholars and leaders highlighted Israel's relentless aggression, branding it as a violator of international law since its illegal establishment. They emphasized the recent brutal bombings in Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of over 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,000 children and numerous women.

They declared these actions as war crimes against humanity, targeting mosques, churches, hospitals, and even newborns.

The Ulema and Mashaykh criticized Western powers for their complicity in supporting Israel's crimes through financial, practical, and military assistance. They called for an immediate end to the brutal bombings, war crimes, and all forms of support for Israel.

They asserted that the entire land of Palestine belonged to its original inhabitants, condemning the unjust settlements established by Zionists. They urged the people of Palestine to resist this aggression, emphasizing the religious duty of Muslims to support the cause.

Labelling the current conflict as a grand defensive Jihad rooted in pure Islam, the scholars and leaders stressed liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the land of the Last Prophet Peace Be Upon Him from Zionist dominance.

They demanded basic rights for the people of Palestine according to United Nations resolutions, calling for an end to military intervention, the siege on Al-Quds, Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, and the permanent opening of the Rafah border.

They, expressing concern over the ongoing suffering of Palestinians, called on the Islamic world to take a united defensive stand. They urged Muslims worldwide to provide aid to the suffering people of Palestine and commended Pakistan's efforts in sending aid ships to Gaza.

The scholars and leaders appealed to experts in international law to file cases against Israel's leaders in the International Court of Justice for war crimes. They called for peaceful protests globally, exposing Israel's inhuman acts and urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products and companies supporting Israel.

They announced the celebration of Friday as Masjid al-Aqsa Day across the country, appealing to Muslims to hold strong protests, pass resolutions against Israeli atrocities in mosques, and inform the public about the issue of Palestine and their responsibilities.

The religious scholars and leaders include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Head Siraj-ul-Haq, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Senator Dr. Abdul Kareem, Qari Hanif Jalandhri and others.