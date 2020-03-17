UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Scholars May Play Role Of Vanguard To Combat Coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Religious scholars may play role of vanguard to combat coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the religious scholars could play the role of vanguard to combat the international phenomenon of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the religious scholars could play the role of vanguard to combat the international phenomenon of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with eminent religious scholar Tariq Jameel was also part of that process. She said responsibility has been entrusted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to engage the religious scholars and ensure their central role in this important national cause.

Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the role being played by the media in creating awareness amongst the people about the prevention of the virus. She said, "We consider the media as a partner to cope with this challenge".

She said there was no need to be panicked in the current situation. She said the people should seek complete details about the symptoms of the disease and its prevention and possible treatment. She said the people should keep themselves safe and their dear ones from this pandemic and pay no heed to rumours.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Tariq Jameel Firdous Ashiq Awan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) suspends ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 193

14 minutes ago

IKEA reopens more stores in China

4 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues Rs70 billion ..

4 minutes ago

Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on Nation ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.