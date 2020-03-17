Religious scholars may play role of vanguard to combat coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the religious scholars could play the role of vanguard to combat the international phenomenon of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the religious scholars could play the role of vanguard to combat the international phenomenon of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with eminent religious scholar Tariq Jameel was also part of that process. She said responsibility has been entrusted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to engage the religious scholars and ensure their central role in this important national cause.

Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the role being played by the media in creating awareness amongst the people about the prevention of the virus. She said, "We consider the media as a partner to cope with this challenge".

She said there was no need to be panicked in the current situation. She said the people should seek complete details about the symptoms of the disease and its prevention and possible treatment. She said the people should keep themselves safe and their dear ones from this pandemic and pay no heed to rumours.